Brain-eating amoeba found in Louisiana water systems

Brain tissue attacked b y Naegleria fowleri. (Photo: CDC)

Louisiana health officials say drinking the water from two water systems is OK. Just don’t get any in your nose!

The Department of Health is warning residents about the presence of Naegleria fowleri – a brain-eating amoeba – in Ouachita Parish’s North Monroe Water System and Terrebonne Parish’s Schriever Water System.

It’s not harmful to swallow because stomach acid kills the amoeba. But the organisms can stay alive in your nasal passages and cause serious infections.

Health department officials say they’ve notified the water systems, and have asked them to take the steps necessary to kill off any remaining amoeba.

The amoeba can lead to a brain infection, which destroys brain tissue. In its early stages, symptoms might be similar to bacterial meningitis.

