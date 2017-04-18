President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital

President Bush spent two weeks at Methodist Hospital for treatment of pneumonia in January. (Jim McGrath)

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital, spokesman Jim McGrath has confirmed.

Bush, 92, is being treated at Methodist Hospital but is doing fine, his spokesman said.

His office issued the following statement:

"President George H. W. Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest. It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved. President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength."

“He is already well on the path to recovery and going home,” McGrath said.

No other details have been released.

The former president was in Methodist for several days back in January for pneumonia. He was on a ventilator and in ICU but rallied and had been doing fine.

In February, Bush and wife Barbara, who was also hospitalized in January, were honored during the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl.

