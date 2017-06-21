Britax issues car seat recall following chest clip problem

(Photo: Britax)

Britax Child Safety has issued a recall of several models of the B-Safe infant car seats following problems with the chest clip.

Britax said that while no injuries have been reported, the center tab on the chest clip was at risk of breaking, potentially becoming a choking hazard to the child in the seat.

The recalled models include the Britax B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 with manufacture dates from Nov. 1,2015 to May 31,2017. Britax car seat owners can find the manufacture date on the side of the car seat.

Affected car seats can be fixed using a free kit provided by Britax. Check the company's website to enter the serial number of your car seat to see if the recall affects you.

