British researchers say taking all antibiotics could be harmful

(Thinkstock) (Photo: Vladyslav Danilin)

School starts in just a few weeks! And while your kids will hit the books, they'll also pick up germs.

It's inevitable -- the colds and maybe antibiotics.



Researchers are questioning whether you should take the entire prescription. Their study was just published in the British Medical Journal.



In the past, you've probably heard doctors tell you to take it all otherwise your body could develop resistance to antibiotics. These British researchers say that's not the case. it's the opposite.

They argue stopping the drugs sooner will prevent overuse. They say the full prescription increases the resistance.

Researchers do say it depends on how often you take antibiotics and how your doctor prescribes them. There are some patients they believe should complete the course of antibiotics.



They say there needs to be more research to figure out the most effective treatment.



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV