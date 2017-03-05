Broadway smash hit Hamilton coming to Tampa in 2018-2019

(L to R) Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Original Broadway Company of Hamilton. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

TAMPA -- Theatre fans wondering when the national tour of the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton will reach Tampa Bay now have a tentative date.

The Straz Center announced Sunday that the multiple Tony Award winning show will run during the 2018-2019 season.

The musical, written by Lin-Manual Miranda is based on the life of Alexander Hamilton and features music that weaves hip-hop music with other contemporary styles in an unconventional setting, the Revolutionary War.

According to the Straz Center. subscribers of the 2017-2018 season who renew for 2018-2019 will guarantee their tickets to Hamilton before they go on sale to the general public.

The dates for the show have not been released. More information about that, group tickets and single tickets will be released at a later time.

