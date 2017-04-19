Brooksville celebrates blueberries

Brooksville celebrates all things blueberry this weekend. Thinkstock photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Florida Blueberry Festival takes over Brooksville this weekend April 22-23. This street festival celebrates all things blueberry from pie to wine.

“It’s a sensational two days that we do,” says festival director Michael Heard. “Everybody’s really excited about being there.”

The festival includes two stages with live music, hundreds of vendors, street performers, and a Kids Zone featuring a 1,000-foot water slide.

Proceeds from the festival help local charities, renovations to the historic downtown district, and the Florida Blueberry Association for education and research.

Admission is free to children 12 and under, ages 13 – 17 are $5, and 18 and up $10. Separate fees are collected for specialty attractions, including the Urban Slide. All concerts are free with admission.

