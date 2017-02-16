WTSP
Brooksville school lockdown lifted

10News WTSP , WTSP 4:00 PM. EST February 16, 2017

A Brooksville elementary school was on lockdown briefly Thursday afternoon after a child reported seeing an armed individual.

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies went Moton Elementary School after a student said he saw someone behind the school who may have been armed.

Numerous deputies including K-9 and aviation unit assisted in the search, which found nothing.

Students are being dismissed, and parents are being allowed to pick up their children.

