Broward Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing boy

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office hopes you can help them find a man they say was taken by his father nearly two months ago.

They say on August 7, Austin Miller’s mother came home after being awarded custody of the child in a California court. Austin had been living with his father, Clay Miller, 50, in Weston.

Clay Miller was supposed to turn Austin over to his mother, but instead investigators say he took off with the child.

Miller drives a 2008 red Lexus LS460 with a Florida tag reading CRNU75. He is described as a male with a fair complexion, short brown hair, blue eyes, 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

Austin Miller is an 11-year-old male with a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 80 pounds. and is approximately 4 foot 4 inches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.



Detectives are searching for an 11-year-old boy abducted by his father. Please help find Austin Miller! Read more: https://t.co/eNfRJBghM8 pic.twitter.com/TKuLxQd2L1 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 4, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV