Fire trucks on scene of a fast-moving brush fire in the Moon Lake area of Pasco County. (Photo: Casey Cumley, WTSP)

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews are combating fires in Hudson and New Port Richey.

The 28-acre New Port Richey fire is near Seven Springs Elementary School.

State Road 54 is closed between Mitchell-Ranch and old County Road 54.

Meanwhile, the 2- to 3-acre Hudson fire is burning south of Denton Avenue and east of Coyote Road in Hudson. It is being pushed northeast by gusty winds.

No homes are being threatened at this time, officials say.

Firefighting vehicles are lined up along Coyote Road, between Kitten Trail and Denton Avenue, and Pasco County Emergency Services is asking residents to avoid using that part of Coyote Road to give emergency crews better access.

The fire is near Arthur Engle Memorial Park. All athletic events a the park are canceled until further notice.

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.



