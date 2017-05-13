750-acre brush fire closes I-75 in North Port

Smoke from a brush fire has closed Interstate 75 in North Port. Florida Forest Service photo

NORTH PORT, Fla. -- A section of Interstate 75 has been closed in North Port due to smoke from a 300-acre brush fire, according to the city.

The closure is from mile marker 170 (Kings Highway) to 179 (Toledo Blade Boulevard). The fire is near the area of Yorkshire/ Raintree loop on the east end of town.

The fire jumped the highway and is moving north.

Agencies working in the area include Collier County Sheriff's Office, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Highway Patrol, North Port Police Department, North Port Fire Department.

