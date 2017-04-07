Brush fire closes Gandy at I-275

A brush fire has closed the ramp from southbound Interstate 275 to Gandy Boulevard on Friday afternoon. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A brush fire has closed all lanes of Gandy Boulevard along with ramps from Interstate 275 on Friday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol has closed the ramps and is redirecting traffic farther down the interstate.

There are 15 units fighting the fire. One firefighter reportedly needed medical assistance for heat exhaustion.

