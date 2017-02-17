WTSP
Brush fire closes State Road 60, C.R. 630 in Polk County

Smoke from a brush fire has closed sections of County Road 630 and State Road 60 in eastern Polk County.

10News Staff , WTSP 7:23 AM. EST February 17, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A large brush fire restarted early Friday and forced the closure of State Road 60 and County Road 630 due to heavy smoke.

State Road 60 is closed from County Road 630 to Yeehaw Junction.

County Road 630 is closed from S.R. 60 to Walk in Water Road

There is a smoke advisory in the county until 10 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that County Road 630 is closed from State Road 60 to walk in Water Road.

 

Late Thursday afternoon, Polk Fire Rescue Fire posted on its Facebook page that activity was picking up in the River Ranch Hunt Club area due to three fire breakouts: one north of State Road 60 and two south of State Road 60. Northwest winds were keeping the fire away from the Indian Lakes Estates property.

