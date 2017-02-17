Brush fire closes State Road 60, C.R. 630 in Polk County

Sections of State Road 60 and County Road 630 are closed due to smoke from a brush fire. Polk County Fire Rescue

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A large brush fire restarted early Friday and forced the closure of State Road 60 and County Road 630 due to heavy smoke.

State Road 60 is closed from County Road 630 to Yeehaw Junction.

County Road 630 is closed from S.R. 60 to Walk in Water Road

There is a smoke advisory in the county until 10 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that County Road 630 is closed from State Road 60 to walk in Water Road.

#FHP closing CR-630 from SR-60 to Walk In Water Road as the area wildfire has flared up & dropped visibility to 0. pic.twitter.com/UZRYwgsqiw — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) February 17, 2017

Late Thursday afternoon, Polk Fire Rescue Fire posted on its Facebook page that activity was picking up in the River Ranch Hunt Club area due to three fire breakouts: one north of State Road 60 and two south of State Road 60. Northwest winds were keeping the fire away from the Indian Lakes Estates property.

