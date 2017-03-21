Brush fire reported at abandoned golf course in New Port Richey

Fire Truck File Image (Photo: WTSP)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters have put out a brush fire at an abandoned golf course within the Flora-A-Mar subdivision in New Port Richey.

The fire was about four acres in size and was located in the area of Floramar Terrace and Topsail Trail.

Multiple units from the Pasco County Fire Rescue were on scene to contain the fire, which was reported around 1:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for about another hour to monitor and extinguish any hot spots.

