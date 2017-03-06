Brush fire reported in Pinellas

East Lake Fire Rescue is battling a brush fire in northeast Pinellas County. (Photo: Sky10)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters are on scene of a brush fire in northeast Pinellas County.

The fire is in a wooded area near the 3000 block of Buffalo Run in Tarpon Springs.

East Lake Fire Rescue reports that the fire is about 25 acres in size and the majority of the fire has been knocked down.

The agency is working in conjunction with firefighters from Oldsmar, Dunedin, Largo and Seminole Fire Rescue.

ELFR reports that there is no immediate threat to structures.

