Brush fire spreads across 60 acres in Pasco

This image is from a brush fire late last month in Pasco County (Florida Forest Service)

Another fire has broken out and is spreading in Pasco County.

It’s happening in Starkey Park. According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire has grown to 60 acres. The FFS has a plane, 6 tractors and a supervisor at the scene.

Paso Fire and Rescue is also there, assisting.

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.



#AncloteBranch Fire in PASCO is 60 acs & it is spotting 300'. A HELO has been requested, FFS has a plane, 6 tractors, 1 supervisor on scene — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) May 6, 2017

