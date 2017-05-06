WTSP
Brush fire spreads across 60 acres in Pasco

10News staff , WTSP 1:00 PM. EDT May 06, 2017

Another fire has broken out and is spreading in Pasco County. 

It’s happening in Starkey Park.   According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire has grown to 60 acres.  The FFS has a plane, 6 tractors and a supervisor at the scene.   

Paso Fire and Rescue is also there, assisting.

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.
 

