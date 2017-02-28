Bubba's ex seeks protection from DJ

Bubba the Love Sponge Clem

The ex-girlfriend of radio host Bubba the Love Sponge Clem has filed for a protective order from him, claiming he abused her "emotionally and physically" for four years.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Nicole L'Ange, 35, said she had to change her number, block her email and cut other forms of communication because she fears him.

She accuses him of choking her, striking her and harassing her and her family.

Clem, who is also facing accusations of ratings tampering, was recently taken off the local airwaves when WBRN-FM 98.7 changed formats.

For more, read the Times story.

