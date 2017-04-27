Buccaneers draft preview: Best, worst case scenario at No. 19

Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball in the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Florida State Seminoles won 55-35. (Photo: Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports, Logan Bowles)

Draft Day has arrived. After approximately 1,263 mock drafts and countless hours breaking down what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might do with the 19th overall pick tonight, we'll finally find out who the next first-round pick is coming to Tampa Bay.

Before we get there, let's give you a look at what the Bucs need, and who they could wind up taking with the 19th pick.

Biggest needs

Running back: Doug Martin's future with the team is in doubt following a drug suspension last season. He'll be forced to sit out the first three games of 2017, all without pay, but the Bucs may already have his replacement in house before he's reinstated. Martin's contract isn't guaranteed and I wouldn't consider Jacquizz Rodgers or Charles Sims as the solution for the Bucs at running back, even though both are fine replacements. This is a deep running back draft class, so don't be surprised when the Bucs select one (or multiple) in the first three rounds.

Safety: Without question, this is a glaring need heading into draft night. The Bucs re-signed Chris Conte and picked up Cowboys free agent J.J. Wilcox after losing Bradley McDougald to Seattle this offseason, but neither are developing into stars any time soon. Speed is a must back there, and you know Defensive Coordinator Mike Smith would love to get his hands on an athletic safety to make plays on the ball.

Cornerback: Vernon Hargreaves III, last year's first-round selection, had a sensational rookie season and will turn into a Pro Bowl corner in due time, but he's far and away the best option on the outside. Brent Grimes rebounded nicely in 2016, leading the team with four interceptions, but he's not getting any younger. I wouldn't be surprised if a corner is the pick at No. 19. You can never have enough talent back there, especially with the talented receivers the Bucs will face in the NFC South.

Defensive Line: Some might be skeptical, but I'd consider the defensive line a strength for the Bucs headed into the draft, but you can never have enough talented edge rushers given the litany of talented quarterbacks in the division. Gerald McCoy, Noah Spence and William Gholston are top-notch, and Spence should certainly improve off his 5.5-sack rookie season, but some help opposite him is needed.

Best-case scenario at No. 19: Without question, it's Florida State running back Dalvin Cook. Bucs GM Jason Licht can say he's not drafting with the fans in mind, but this is a win-win for the organization, on the field and in the Glazer's wallets. Cook would fill a glaring need and would sell tickets and merchandise. The Bucs lacked explosive plays last season, especially in the backfield. Cook is a touchdown waiting to happen, and one of the most productive backs in the draft. Pair him with ex-teammate Jameis Winston and the playoffs are pretty much a lock.

Worst-case scenario: Trading down. There's reports out there that the Bucs may trade back to acquire more draft picks, and while that could likely be the case, I don't think it's the best move, unless Cook falls and they believe they can get him later, as some mock drafts suggest. The Bucs don't need more picks. They need a difference maker on offense or defense. The value at 19 is much greater than the back end of the first round, or early second. Stay put, and take the best player available at a position of need.

Most-likely scenario: Cook might be gone by the time the Bucs are on the clock, so I'd bet they go defense, with a number of uber-athletic safeties on the board. Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu is a safe choice. His combine measurable were off the charts, he's tall, athletic and can play multiple positions, just what Smith is looking for.

Other players linked to the Bucs

Alabama TE O.J. Howard

Miami TE David Njoku

Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk

Alabama OT Cam Robinson

Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey

Tennessee DE Derek Barnett

Missouri DE Charles Harris

Michigan DE Taco Charlton

USC CB Adoree Jackson

Michigan State DT Malik McDowell

Michigan S Jabrill Peppers

