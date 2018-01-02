WTSP
Bucs great John Lynch HOF finalist for fifth consecutive time

Stan Chambers, WTSP 8:53 PM. EST January 02, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. - Hopefully, the fifth time is the charm for John Lynch. 

Lynch, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fifth consecutive time.

Lynch spent 11 years with the Bucs (1993-2003) and was a key figure in the team's Super Bowl XXXVII win.The safety concluded his playing career in Denver.

The Hall of Fame selection Committee will select up to five modern area players or coaches out of the 15 finalists on Feb. 3 for induction into the hall.

