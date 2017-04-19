WTSP
Bucs officially announce 'Hard Knocks' starring role

10News Staff , WTSP 2:16 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that the team will make its debut on the iconic NFL Films/HBO docu-series Hard Knocks on August 8.

Since 2001, Hard Knocks has taken viewers inside the behind-the-scenes excitement and drama that comes with training camp.

The Bucs 2017 season already had incredible storylines before HBO made its decision to descend upon One Buc Place.

  • Will Pro Bowl QB Jameis Winston continue his ascension up the NFL quarterback ladder to become one of the best in the league?
  • RB Doug Martin will miss three games for violating the league's ban on performance enhancing drugs last season. He's returned to the team following a stint in rehab. Will 2017 be a path to redemption?
  • Will the blockbuster free agency acquisition of WR DeSean Jackson be the final piece the offense needs to become a juggernaut?

Add to this the Florida heat and the emotional roster cuts that are hallmarks of the series. Then you have a team and show that is perfect for a national audience.

The trailer for Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was also released by HBO and if this doesn't get you hyped up, what will? Fire the cannons!

