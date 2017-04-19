Bucs officially announce 'Hard Knocks' starring role

Get ready for your Buccaneers to be on HBO/NFL Films 'Hard Knocks' this August. (Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that the team will make its debut on the iconic NFL Films/HBO docu-series Hard Knocks on August 8.

Since 2001, Hard Knocks has taken viewers inside the behind-the-scenes excitement and drama that comes with training camp.

The Bucs 2017 season already had incredible storylines before HBO made its decision to descend upon One Buc Place.

Will Pro Bowl QB Jameis Winston continue his ascension up the NFL quarterback ladder to become one of the best in the league?

RB Doug Martin will miss three games for violating the league's ban on performance enhancing drugs last season. He's returned to the team following a stint in rehab. Will 2017 be a path to redemption?

Will the blockbuster free agency acquisition of WR DeSean Jackson be the final piece the offense needs to become a juggernaut?

Add to this the Florida heat and the emotional roster cuts that are hallmarks of the series. Then you have a team and show that is perfect for a national audience.

The trailer for Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was also released by HBO and if this doesn't get you hyped up, what will? Fire the cannons!

