Bucs part ways with kicker Roberto Aguayo

A day after Bucs’ kicker Roberto Aguayo missed an extra point and field goal in Tampa’s preseason opener, he finds himself out of a job.

The Buccaneers announced they’ve waived the kicker who they drafted in the second round out of Florida State in the 2016 NFL draft.

In his rookie season with Tampa, Aguayo went 22 of 31 on field goal attempts and 32 of 34 on extra points.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV