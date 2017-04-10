Bucs' preseason includes 1 nationally-televised game

Photo: Getty image

TAMPA -- We now know who the Bucs will take on in the preseason.

The NFL announced the pairings on Monday, and it includes a Bucs primetime matchup.

The preseason starts for Tampa with a visit to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. An exact date hasn’t been announced, but the game will be between August 10 and August 14.

Then week 2 of the preseason sees Tampa traveling to Jacksonville August 17 to take on the Jaguars in a nationally televised ESPN game.

For week 3, the Browns come to Raymond James between August 24 and 27. Then the preseason ends with the Bucs hosting the Washington Redskins. The date for that game is between August 31 and September 1.

