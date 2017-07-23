Bucs receiver hosts baby shower for Tampa Bay military moms

TAMPA -- Military families face challenges that others don’t, and on Sunday, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player continued his tradition of trying to help out.

Through his Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, Bucs receiver Vincent Jackson and his wife, Lindsey, hosted their fourth annual Military Moms Baby Shower at the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club.

They invited 40 moms-to be or women who recently gave birth and are either active military or the spouse of an active military member at McDill Air Force Base or local Coast Guard air stations.

Having a child in a military environment is something Jackson knows well.

“It’s near and dear to my heart, growing up as a military kid,” said Jackson. “My dad spent 21 years in the Army and I know what these spouses and family members are going through. It’s the perfect community to do it in. Tampa Bay is very philanthropic. So many generous businesses and so many people who come out and support us.”

In all, more than $90,000 in baby products were handed out to the families this year, which brings the four-year total to more than $27,000.

© 2017 WTSP-TV