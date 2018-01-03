Bucs safety T.J. Ward arrested on drug charges

(USA Today) (Photo: Kim Klement)

TAMPA -- Bucs safety T.J. Ward was arrested Wednesday morning on drug charges.

Ward was caught with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office. He was released from jail Wednesday morning after posting $2,500 bond.

Ward started five games for Tampa this season. He’s set to be a free agent this mark.

