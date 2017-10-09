Bucs sign familiar face to take over place-kicking

Patrick Murray kicked for Tampa in 2014 (USA Today) (Photo: Derick E. Hingle)

TAMPA -- The Bucs have their replacement for struggling kicker Nick Folk.

The team signed for Bucs kicker Pat Murray. Murray was with Tampa for the 2014 season. He’s only played in two games since then because of a torn ACL.

Murray was 20 of 24 in field goals tries in 2014 with Tampa. He had a long of 55. He was also perfet on extra points, though that was before it was moved back.

Murray competed for the Saints kicking job this preseason.

Folk, who replaced struggling kicker Roberto Aguayo, will be placed on injured reserve with minor designation, which means once he’s healthy, he’ll be released.

Folk missed three field goals in a loss against New England Thursday.

