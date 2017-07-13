Bucs support removing Tampa Confederate memorial

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have joined the Tampa Bay Rays in their support of removing a Confederate memorial from the front of a Tampa courthouse.
Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report when asked about the issue, the team issued a statement saying, "We support the removal of the memorial."
"We do not believe it is a true and accurate depiction of the values that make Tampa such a great, progressive city," the statement said.
The Rays issued a statement last week saying it was "supportive" of the monument's removal.
The Hillsborough County Commission rejected a move to remove the memorial last month, but one of the commissioners plans to bring up the issue again at the next meeting.
For more, read The Times report.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs