Bucs support removing Tampa Confederate memorial

The Confederate memorial sits in front of the Hillsborough County Courthouse,. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have joined the Tampa Bay Rays in their support of removing a Confederate memorial from the front of a Tampa courthouse.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report when asked about the issue, the team issued a statement saying, "We support the removal of the memorial."

"We do not believe it is a true and accurate depiction of the values that make Tampa such a great, progressive city," the statement said.

The Rays issued a statement last week saying it was "supportive" of the monument's removal.

The Hillsborough County Commission rejected a move to remove the memorial last month, but one of the commissioners plans to bring up the issue again at the next meeting.

For more, read The Times report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV