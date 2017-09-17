Bucs take advantage of Bears mistakes, lead 29-0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32) is congratulated by offensive guard Kevin Pamphile (64) after a Rodgers touchdown © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Bears mistakes turned into Bucs points in the first half today at Raymond James Stadium as Tampa leads Chicago 26-0.

Former Tampa QB Mike Glennon threw two interceptions -- one returned by Robert McClain for a Bucs TB -- and fumbled once in the first half.

Meanwhile, Bucs QB Jameis Winston threw for 116 yards and a TD before the break to give Tampa the lead.

Tampa was supposed to open the season last weekend in Miami, but Hurricane Irma had other plans. That game will be made up in the teams' bye week.

