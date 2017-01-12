Bullet strikes Hernando deputies' cruiser during chase

A woman was fatally shot as she sat in a car Tuesday, Manatee County deputies say. (Photo: File photo)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- Two deputies were fired upon by a suspect during a traffic stop in South Brooksville on Wednesday night, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. when two deputies in a marked vehicle pulled over a black Toyota with three individuals inside.

As deputies were investigating the car, the driver drove away in the vehicle and a passenger fled on foot. During this time, one of the suspects allegedly fired multiple times at the deputies' vehicle, with one bullet hitting the car.

No deputies were hurt during the shooting, according to the report.

Two suspects are currently in custody and a third suspect is at large.

We will update you with the latest details from HCSO as more information comes into the newsroom.

