Burglary suspects in bathing suits target Clearwater hotel rooms

WTSP 4:07 PM. EDT May 31, 2017

Police are looking for a couple of burglary suspects in bathing suits accused of breaking into from Clearwater hotel rooms.

It happened on Monday at the Gulfview Inn on 625 Gulfview Blvd. when three separate rooms were targeted.

If you recognize either of the two people pictured here, you’re asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com.

