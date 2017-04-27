Burn ban enacted in Hillsborough County

A massive 600-acre fire that has forced residents from their homes in Polk County overnight is considered suspicious. A reward is being offered. Polk County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County commissioners have enacted a burn ban, effective immediately.

It joins several other Florida counties, including Hernando and Pasco, to issue a ban in the wake of dry conditions and heightened fire risk.

Under the ban, all outdoor open burning is prohibited. The only exception is burning that has been specifically allowed in writing by the Florida Forest Service.

It also bans fireworks and sparklers.

Outdoor grilling is allowed, but only if the flames are contained in a grill or other fireproof container, and the fire is contantly attended and extinguished fully.

Burn bans are also in effect in:

Alachua County

Baker County

Brevard County

Citrus County

Collier County

Glades County

Hendry County

Hernando County

Lake County

Levy County

Manatee County

Marion County

Nassau County

Okeechobee

Orange County

Osceola County

Palm Beach County

Pasco County

Polk County

Putnam County

Sarasota County

Seminole County

St. Lucie County

Union County

Volusia County

