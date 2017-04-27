Burn ban enacted in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County commissioners have enacted a burn ban, effective immediately.
It joins several other Florida counties, including Hernando and Pasco, to issue a ban in the wake of dry conditions and heightened fire risk.
Under the ban, all outdoor open burning is prohibited. The only exception is burning that has been specifically allowed in writing by the Florida Forest Service.
It also bans fireworks and sparklers.
Outdoor grilling is allowed, but only if the flames are contained in a grill or other fireproof container, and the fire is contantly attended and extinguished fully.
Burn bans are also in effect in:
- Alachua County
- Baker County
- Brevard County
- Citrus County
- Collier County
- Glades County
- Hendry County
- Hernando County
- Lake County
- Levy County
- Manatee County
- Marion County
- Nassau County
- Okeechobee
- Orange County
- Osceola County
- Palm Beach County
- Pasco County
- Polk County
- Putnam County
- Sarasota County
- Seminole County
- St. Lucie County
- Union County
- Volusia County
Stay with WTSP.com for updates.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs