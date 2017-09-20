Burned pregnant woman continues to fight for life

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - A Maryland mother continues to fight for her life after she was set on fire in her Capitol Heights apartment.

Andrea Grinage was burned across most of her body during a domestic dispute two weeks ago. Police accuse her boyfriend, Laquinn Phillips, 34, of setting her aflame while she was pregnant.

Grinage’s mother told WUSA9 that her daughter is still in critical condition and that she has received four separate surgeries since the incident. She added that Grinage is scheduled to undergo a fifth surgery soon.

In the hospital, Grinage delivered her baby seven weeks premature, just hours after she was set on fire. Her mother says the baby is doing well and is currently on a feeding tube.

Phillips faces a slew of charges in connection to the case. They include attempted murder, arson and assault. He is expected to appear in a Prince George’s County courtroom on October 10th.

Grinage’s father has also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills and support her three children. It has already raised more than $34,000.

Grinage’s mother asks the public to continue to keep her daughter in their prayers.

