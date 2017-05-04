WTSP
Bus driver becomes hero for lost and cold little girl

The Milwaukee bus driver noticed the young girl, who was lost and afraid.

A little girl was walking the streets, cold and afraid, when a bus driver became her hero.

Video was posted by the Milwaukee County Transit system, showing bus driver Tiffani Lee spotting the 5-year-old girl by herself.

Tiffani knew something was wrong, and her hunch was right.   She asked the girl where she was going, but the little girl didn’t know.    She was lost and afraid.

Tiffani asked the girl to wait on the bus while she called for help.  Officer Darrin Kmichik responded and talked to the girl, who told him she lived nearby, but couldn’t remember how to get home.

Officer Kmichik took the girl by the hand and the two of them found their way back to the girl’s home. 

