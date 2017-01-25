Busch Gardens switches from Grad Nite to Grad Day

Busch Gardens in Tampa came in tenth on the U.S. amusement park list. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

TAMPA -- The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay theme park has switched up its annual celebration for graduating high school seniors after demand for the event did not meet expectations.

Their Grad Nite celebration, which was held the last eight years will become Grad Day. According to a statement from Busch Gardens the event offers the same discounted ticket price plus a free meal.

The park also said that the daytime event allows students to visit the animal habitats.

Students or chaperones who already have a Fun Card or season pass will be able to attend the event for free. The discounted Grad Day ticket offer was also extended for multiple weeks.

"We remain committed to our youth programs and we will continue to evolve our offerings," the Busch Gardens statement said.

