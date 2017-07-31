Business's message to transients: 'Don't get too comfortable'

For the second time in a few weeks, Jindra's 76 in Redding has delivered a bold statement to transients. (Photo: Nathan Solis)

A Redding business has delivered another statement — this one, more blunt — to area transients.

Displayed on Jindra’s 76 & Auto Service’s marquee Sunday was the message:

“DEAR TRANSIENTS. DON’T GET TOO COMFORTABLE THIS TOWN IS NOT FOR YOU”

It wasn’t immediately clear what motivated the gas station at the corner of Cypress Avenue and Bechelli Lane.

A few weeks back, Jindra’s posted, also on a Sunday, “DEAR TRANSIENTS. PLEASE STOP STEALING OUR STUFF.”

That message was put up by Dustin Panger, an attendant who was upset after coming to work and being greeted by trash strewn all over the station. Panger said people will go through the business’ garbage bins searching for cans, bottles and other items.

Pictures of the first message spread on Facebook, accompanied by posts, many of them supportive.

© 2017 KXTV-TV