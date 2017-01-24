Busy day: Gasparilla pirates visit sick kids then demand Tampa's surrender

Pirates from Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla made their annual trip across Tampa Bay on January 24 to invade Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital on January 24, 2017. (Photo: Allyn DiVito, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital)

TAMPA -- The merry band of pirates from the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla were at points across the bay on a delirious day that involved faux piracy and real charity.

The buccaneers kicked off their blitz with a visit to St. Petersburg to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital Tuesday morning to deliver beads and share in the pirates' life.

The Krewe wasn't content with one hospital visit and being good pirates, got to all of them in one fell swoop: including Tampa General Hospital. Brandon Regional Hospital and Florida Hospital.

The harmonious prelude then gave way to the rowdy rambunctious behavior the public expects of their pirate neighbors, the unofficial start of the invasion of Tampa when Mayor Bob Buckhorn resists their demands of surrender.

10News was on hand to document the arrival of Ye Mystic Krewe to City Hall to loud gunfire, pirate music and chants of "WHERE"S THE MAYOR?"

The bloodthirsty troupe "Yarrghed" and "Ayyyed" their way to an audience with Mayor Buckhorn, who with the key to the city in hand, steadfastly refused to surrender his city.

Buckhorn looked marooned in his own city without the backing the of noticeably absent Tampa Police Department, The mayor's threat to repel the invaders fell on deaf ears.

The Gasparilla Invasion begins in earnest on Saturday at 11 a.m. The pirate parade follows at 2 p.m.

