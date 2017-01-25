Buy a diamond ring, get a Ferrari

When you purchases a 15.93 carat Round Brilliant Diamond ring from Kristoff Jewelers you'll also get a red 2016 California T Ferrari from Naples Motorsports. News Press

Buy a diamond get a Ferrari? No, you didn't read that incorrectly. When you purchases a 15.93-carat Round Brilliant Diamond ring from Kristoff Jewelers you'll also get a red 2016 California T Ferrari from Naples Motorsports.

The 15.93-carat Round Brilliant Diamond is AGS certified, J color and with SI2 clarity.

The 2016 California T Ferrari has a 3.9-liter, V-8 twin turbo engine, 552 horsepower, seven-speed dual clutch transmission and a retractable hard top that transforms from a coupe to a spider. The $695,000 price includes the diamond ring along with a $5,000 design credit to use for a custom mount at Kristoff. Price includes sales tax, title and fees. Wire transfer is the only payment method that will be accepted and the buyer must contact Kristoff Jewelers to make the purchase.

Kristoff owner Michael Rose stated: “For this Valentine’s Day we wanted to offer an ultimate gift package that would please the Mrs. and the Mr., so we partnered with our friends at Naples Motorsports and came up with a fantastic promotion. This type of transaction, receiving a Ferrari with a diamond ring purchase, has not been done before.”

For more information, call Rose with Kristoff Jewelers at 239-263-9899, email michael@kristoffjewelers.com, visit kristoffjewelers.com or visit the store in person at 640 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. For more information about the 2016 California T Ferrari, call Ron Ward with Naples Motorsports at 239-430-5655 or email ron@naplesmotorsports.com.

