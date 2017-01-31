CAIR Florida files lawsuit against immigration ban

The logo for CAIR-Florida (Photo: Image via website)

TAMPA -- The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss CAIR's lawsuit against President Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The council's lawsuit was filed Monday alleging that the implementation of the new "extreme vetting" rules is unconstitutional on the basis that it specifically discriminates against Muslims.

"This is the time that we are truly making America great again by challenging this discriminatory, unjust, oppressive and illegal policy. We will make America great by making sure that it remains a free and just nation for all people, regardless of their race or religion," CAIR-Florida Chief Executive Director Hassan Shibly said in a statement.

Shibly is one of more 20 plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia. He will address the media today at 12 p.m.

To read the CAIR's lawsuit: Click Here.

CAIR Complaint 1.30.2017for Filing by webdept10 on Scribd

