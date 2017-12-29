Cameras get good photos of man who robbed Tampa Wells Fargo

TAMPA -- Cameras got a pretty good shot of a guy police say robbed a Tampa bank this morning.

It happened at the Wells Fargo at 1770 North 50th Street a little after 10am. Investigators say the man handed a letter to the teller, demanding money.

The guy got away.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Fortunately, no one was injured. It’s not clear how much the bad guy got away with.

