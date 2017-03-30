Can men have dinner with women who aren't their wives?

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the Vice President's ceremonial office at Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 2, 2017 in Washington, DC.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Can men have dinner with women who are not their wives?

That is the question being asked and debated right now on social media because of Vice President Mike Pence.

He has been quoted saying he never eats alone with any woman except his wife and won’t attend events that have alcohol if his wife isn’t there.

This story has so many layers. Many people siding with Pence defending his religious freedom as his stance is attributed to his Christian Evangelical views. Others say this kind of ideology is demeaning to women and belittle them to sexual objects.

