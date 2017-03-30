Can states pret your internet browsing history from being sold?

(Thinkstock) (Photo: Tel:+60166155337)

TAMPA -- State’s rights vs Federal rights -- it’s a fight that goes all the way back to the founding fathers. And it’s becoming even more of a centerpiece in politics today.

President Trump and the Republican-controlled House and Senate have an agenda. Just this week, the House and Senate voted to remove privacy rules from internet service providers like ATT, Comcast, Verizon and all of the others.

If and when President Trump signs the measure into law, those companies will be able to sell your private web browsing history to marketers without you even knowing it. But some states are trying to fight back.

Minnesota is working on a measure that would bar ISPs from selling your personal data without written consent.

And states throughout the nation have already enacted legislation regarding websites, privacy and more.

So if you’re mad about this, should you add your state rep and senator to your angry call sheet?

We’re taking a deep dive into this on 10News at 5:30 p.m.

© 2017 WTSP-TV