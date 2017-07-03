Can you help find missing Brandon woman?

Hillsborough County officials hope you can help them find a woman who’s been missing for nearly a week.

April Phoommuang, 32, was last seen June 28 at around 3am after she was dropped off at her apartment complex in the 1500 block of Blue Magnolia Road in Brandon. The friend who dropped her off saw her walking towards her apartment.

April is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.



© 2017 WTSP-TV