Can you help Hillsborough Co. deputies find hit-and-run driver?

10News Staff , WTSP 10:05 AM. EST January 22, 2018

TAMPA -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in Hillsborough County Monday morning and police hope you can help them find the driver.

It happened on South Forbes Road at around 6:15am.  The car that hit the bicyclist is believed to be a Toyota Camry.  It’s missing part of its right front air dam.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

