Can you help Hillsborough Co. deputies find hit-and-run driver?

This is the part of a car left at the accident scene

TAMPA -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in Hillsborough County Monday morning and police hope you can help them find the driver.

It happened on South Forbes Road at around 6:15am. The car that hit the bicyclist is believed to be a Toyota Camry. It’s missing part of its right front air dam.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV