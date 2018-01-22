Can you help Hillsborough Co. deputies find hit-and-run driver?

TAMPA -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in Hillsborough County Monday morning and police hope you can help them find the driver.
It happened on South Forbes Road at around 6:15am. The car that hit the bicyclist is believed to be a Toyota Camry. It’s missing part of its right front air dam.
The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
