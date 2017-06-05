Capital University sent an alert Monday afternoon, warning students of an active shooter near campus.

The university said an active shooter was reported on Ferndale near the main campus. They asked students to avoid the area.

Columbus Police confirmed that shots were fired in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

CapAlert: Active shooter update at FERNDALE by Main campus. Avoid the area. Subjects are 2 Black Males one wearing a Red Cap backwards — Capital University (@Capital_U) June 5, 2017

WBNS