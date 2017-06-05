WTSP
Shots fired, active shooter reported at Ohio university

WBNS , WTSP 1:40 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

Capital University sent an alert Monday afternoon, warning students of an active shooter near campus.

The university said an active shooter was reported on Ferndale near the main campus. They asked students to avoid the area.

Columbus Police confirmed that shots were fired in the area.

No other details were immediately available.

