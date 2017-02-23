Car crashes into Odessa dry cleaners

No one was injured when this car crashed into a dry cleaning business. (Photo: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

No one was hurt, but there will be a lot of cleanup needed at a dry cleaners in Odessa after a car crashed into it, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, a driver pulled into the parking space in front of Majik Touch Cleaners at Suncoast Crossings, southwest of State Road 54 and the Suncoast Parkway, but the vehicle went into the building.

There were people in the building, but no injuries were reported.

The building suffered extensive damage.





The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

