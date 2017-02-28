Car drives into crowd at Alabama Mardi Gras Day parade

Several people were hurt when a car drove into a crowd at at Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Ala. (Photo: WKRG-TV)

GULF SHORES, Ala. -- Multiple people were injured when a car drove into a crowd during a Mardi Gras parade Tuesday morning in Gulf Shores.

CBS affiliate WKRG-TV reports that the car drove into the the crowd just before the start of the parade.

A city spokesperson has told WKRG that three members of the Gulf Shores High School marching band are in critical condition. In total, 11 band members were injured in the crash.

The spokesperson, Grant Brown, told WKRG that the vehicle involved in the crash was part of the parade and accellerated into the back of the marching band formation. Sources told WKRG that an elderly man was the driver of the vehicle.

The parade route has been shut down as emergency responders tend to the injured.

