Bystanders pull teen from burning SUV that slammed into Clearwater restaurant

Clearwater Fire and Rescue

One person has been transported to the hospital after a car slammed into a Clearwater restaurant Saturday morning.

It happened in the 700 block of Bayway Boulevard at around 7:30am. Police say the driver of a Nissan Rogue lost control when taking a turn, flipped several times and crashed into the front of Cesare's at the Beach.

The vehicle caught fire, and people who saw the accident were able to pull the 18-year-old driver out.

The driver was treated at the scene and then airlifted to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. His injuries are serious, but not considered life-threatening.

