WTSP
Close

Bystanders pull teen from burning SUV that slammed into Clearwater restaurant

WTSP 9:09 AM. EDT April 22, 2017

One person has been transported to the hospital after a car slammed into a Clearwater restaurant Saturday morning.

It happened in the 700 block of Bayway Boulevard at around 7:30am.   Police say the driver of a Nissan Rogue lost control when taking a turn, flipped several times and crashed into the front of Cesare's at the Beach. 

The vehicle caught fire, and people who saw the accident were able to pull the 18-year-old driver out.

The driver was treated at the scene and then airlifted to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.   His injuries are serious, but not considered life-threatening.   

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories