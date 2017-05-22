Card skimmers found in gas pumps in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Police in Winter Haven are putting out an alert after another skimmer was found.

The latest skimmer was found at a Citgo at 100 East Central Avenue on Monday. Just three weeks ago, another skimmer was found at the Circle K at 1000 First Street South. If you bought gas at either of those two stations, check your bank statement closely.

The skimmer at Citgo was found during a routine inspection of the pump. Right now, it’s not clear how long the device was inside.

* Try to always avoid using the pumps that are farthest from the front of the store. These pumps have limited sight for the workers inside and it's easier for criminals to install the skimmer without being detected

* Check the pump for any unusual markings that could indicate the machine has been tampered with

* Check for security tape along the pump that indicates the machine has not been opened

* Check the card reader and if it seems loose, DO NOT use and report to the store immediately

If in doubt, go inside to pay.



