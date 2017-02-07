Carjacking suspect shot by deputy; infant safe in back seat

A multi-county chase ended in Citrus County when a wounded carjacking suspect crashed this stolen vehicle on SR-200 in the city of Hernando. (Photo: Sky10)

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A mutli-county chase of a carjacking suspect who stole a car with an infant in the back seat began with the suspect being shot by a deputy and ended with the suspect and child both surviving a rollover crash.

The chase began around 12:31 p.m. Tuesday when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper made a traffic stop of a 2003 Toyota sedan on Interstate 75 near mile marker 329 in Sumter County. The driver, 23-year-old Dillon Martin of Floral City, was taken into custody for driving with a suspended license and drug violations.

As Martin was being arrested, the passenger in the Toyota, 27-year-old Douglas Martin, also of Floral City, fled on foot.

Sumter deputies set up a perimeter around a wooded area where Martin was believed to have fled. He was observed by a Sumter County deputy carjacking a 2003 Chevy Malibu on I-75, ejecting the female driver and leaving her infant passenger inside. The deputy confronted Martin, who began to drive off with the infant while dragging the deputy with the vehicle. The deputy fired at Martin, striking him twice in the stomach.

Authorities pursued Martin northbound on I-75 into Marion County. At State Road 200, he exited and traveled southbound into Citrus County, where he lost control of the vehicle at East Olive Lane.

The suspect was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound. The deputy was not hurt during the confrontation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was notified and will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)