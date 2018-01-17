PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Casino shuttle boat service from Tropical Breeze Casinos will resume on Thursday less than a week after a woman died following a fire on one of its boats.
Carrie Dempsey, 42, of Lutz, was one of 50 people who jumped into the water after the boat was engulfed in flames.
"She was complaining that her feet hurt. I checked her feet to make sure she did not have any open wounds or anything on her feet and after that, I didn't see her again,” said neighbor Christine Hasim.
Dempsey was not immediately treated following the fire, but was later admitted to the emergency room at Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center, where she later died.
Authorities have not said how Dempsey died.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs