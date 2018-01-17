Authorities were sent to around 4:17 p.m. Sunday just offshore Harbor Point near Bay Boulevard as the shuttle filled with passengers being taken to the Tropical Breeze casino boat became engulfed. (Photo: Provided)

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Casino shuttle boat service from Tropical Breeze Casinos will resume on Thursday less than a week after a woman died following a fire on one of its boats.

Carrie Dempsey, 42, of Lutz, was one of 50 people who jumped into the water after the boat was engulfed in flames.

"She was complaining that her feet hurt. I checked her feet to make sure she did not have any open wounds or anything on her feet and after that, I didn't see her again,” said neighbor Christine Hasim.

Dempsey was not immediately treated following the fire, but was later admitted to the emergency room at Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Authorities have not said how Dempsey died.

