Casting call: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is filming a movie in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Because his movie Rampage is cooking up an opportunity for you to be in it.
Okay, that was lame but I needed to make a reference to Dwayne Johnson and that was the most cliched one I could think of.
Anyway, His movie Rampage is holding an open casting call for Injured Business Types between the ages of 25-50 years old. The shoot will take place Friday June 30, July 3 and Wednesday July 5.
The fitting is supposed to be today, Tuesday, June 27 in Doraville.
You need to provide two photos:
- One from the shoulders and up
- One from the knees and up
You can submit to projects2@TSCasting.com and put 'NEW GROUP' in the subject line of the email. You need to also provide your name, age, height, weight, and sizes in this email submission.
For men:
- Jacket/coat size
- Collar x sleeve size
- Pants (waist x inseam)
- Shoe size
For women:
- Dress size
- Bust/bra/cup size
- Waist size
- Shoe size
This casting call is asking for fresh and new faces.
In addition to this, they are asking for anyone with a small dog, one that can be carried inside of a bag, to please bring the dog as well and that will be an added bonus to your pay.
If you get accepted to be in the movie, you will be paid $64.00 for eight hours and then you will be paid overtime after that. If you can bring a small dog, it is an additional $30.00 pay.
So if you think you can fit this role and if you have the time, apply so you can watch what it takes to be in a movie.
