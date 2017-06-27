Casting call: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is filming a movie in Atlanta

Dwayne Johnson poses at the 'Baywatch' Photo Call at Sony Centre on May 30, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

ATLANTA - Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Because his movie Rampage is cooking up an opportunity for you to be in it.

Okay, that was lame but I needed to make a reference to Dwayne Johnson and that was the most cliched one I could think of.

Anyway, His movie Rampage is holding an open casting call for Injured Business Types between the ages of 25-50 years old. The shoot will take place Friday June 30, July 3 and Wednesday July 5.

The fitting is supposed to be today, Tuesday, June 27 in Doraville.

You need to provide two photos:

- One from the shoulders and up

- One from the knees and up

You can submit to projects2@TSCasting.com and put 'NEW GROUP' in the subject line of the email. You need to also provide your name, age, height, weight, and sizes in this email submission.

For men:

- Jacket/coat size

- Collar x sleeve size

- Pants (waist x inseam)

- Shoe size

For women:

- Dress size

- Bust/bra/cup size

- Waist size

- Shoe size

This casting call is asking for fresh and new faces.

In addition to this, they are asking for anyone with a small dog, one that can be carried inside of a bag, to please bring the dog as well and that will be an added bonus to your pay.

If you get accepted to be in the movie, you will be paid $64.00 for eight hours and then you will be paid overtime after that. If you can bring a small dog, it is an additional $30.00 pay.

So if you think you can fit this role and if you have the time, apply so you can watch what it takes to be in a movie.

