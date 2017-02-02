Update: Freezing cat not left in tote

Clyde (Photo: SPCA of Niagara)

This story updates a previous version with new information discovered during a follow up investigation by the Niagara County SPCA.

NIAGARA, NY -- The SPCA of Niagara says a freezing cat brought to them inside a plastic tote was not left that way by an owner.

The SPCA of Niagara initially said the cat was found frozen inside the tote. Director Amy Lewis says a follow up investigation found that the cat was a stray, and the woman who found him used the tote to transport him to the SPCA.

Officials say the cat's fur was frozen to the bottom of the tote from his own urine, and that his body had started to shut down.

The cat, now named Clyde, was also emaciated and dehydrated. Officials warmed him up and gave him fluids and food to eat. He is currently recovering from his ordeal in a foster home.

The kitty is currently in a foster home. If you have any information on who the cat might belong to, or to help in Clyde's care, you can contact the SPCA of Niagara at: (716) 731-4368.

